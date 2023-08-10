British Council increases IELTS to N107,500 for Nigerians from September

The British Council has said Nigerians will now pay the sum of N107,500 to sit for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations from September 2023.

The IELTS increased payment was announced on Thursday amid the economic crunch in Nigeria, as it is currently between N80,000 and N90,000.

Any citizen of other countries relocating to the United Kingdom for work or study is required to take IELTS.

But the council noted that the hike was necessary to preserve the high quality of standards for the “testing experience.”

“Dear valued Test Taker, We would like to inform you that effective from 1 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council.

“The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116.000 for UK Visas and Immigration and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills.”

It added, “The new prices are necessary to sustain the high-quality of standards for your testing experience.”

“Thank you for choosing the British Council,” a brief message on the council’s statement read.