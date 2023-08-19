Bristow Alumni declare one-week mourning of 1st principal, Prof Harold Bergsma

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Old students of WM Bristow Secondary School, Gboko under the umbrella body of the Bristow Alumni Association, BAA, continue to mourn the demise of Prof Harold Milton Bergsma, who was the first principal to lead the school, which remains one of the most prestigious colleges in Benue State and Nigeria.

On Monday August 14, BAA flagged off a weeklong period to mourn him, after the news of his death was received by the old-student body.

Bergsma, who was a native of the USA city of San Diego, California passed away in his sleep on August 7, 2023.

The National President of BAA, Dr. Msugh Gbila, on behalf of the EXCO and the entire BAA members, extended his heartfelt condolence to the family of the late professor and prayed God to console them.

Also present at the occasion were BAA’s BOT Chairman, Engr. Isaiah Bajah; Mr. Adzor Jen, the principal of WM Bristow Secondary School; Mr. Sam Percy Ingyoroko, former president of BAA; Barr. Yega Iornum, the legal adviser of BAA; and Rev. Terpase Mkena, among many others.

Vanguard learnt that Prof Bergsma’s missionary works in Nigeria and beyond led many people to Christianity, and provided quality education, which is the foundation of modern development around the globe.

His many writings about the Tiv tribe in Nigeria, including the translation of the History of the Tiv by Late Akiga Sai are a testament to the sacrifices and ideals emblematised by the Late Bergsma.

Following his demise, the BAA President requested the association’s members who wish to write condolence messages to do so and place them on BAA social media handles or send them directly to the EXCO through the association’s PRO.

“People are also encouraged to send their condolence messages to [email protected]

“Such would be collated and forwarded to the family since the Late Dr. Bergsma as part of his wishes, desired that no public service be held in respect of his death”, said BAA in a statement.