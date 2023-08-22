Bring your wealth of experiences to bear, Ondo acting gov tells Tunji-Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Dayo Johnson

THE acting governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday, tasked the Minister of Interior, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to bring to bear his wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills on his new assignment.

Aiyedatiwa, in a congratulatory message to Tunji-Ojo, said: “This appointment is in recognition of your dedication to service and the impressive achievements you recorded while serving the good people of Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives which earned you an overwhelming re-election victory earlier this year.

“You are a vibrant young man of class and courage who takes every assignment with commitment and diligence.

“I am confident that you will bring your wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills to bear on this new assignment entrusted to you by the President.”

Tunji-Ojo resigns as Reps member

Meanwhile, the new Minister, yesterday, resigned as the lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mr Babatunde Alao, in Akure, said: “The lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has resigned from the National Assembly after accepting his nomination by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a Minister in the cabinet.

“Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas last Friday.

“In the letter, Tunji-Ojo confirmed that his resignation was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“He explained that he has been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.”