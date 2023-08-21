BRICS Summit: Shettima departs Abuja for Johannesburg

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Vice President is expected to represent President Bola Tinubu at the bloc summit Heads of State and Government in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.

World leaders expected to attend the Summit include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping of China, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other prominent personalities invited to the summit include the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank.

The summit is expected to deliberate on issues of trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

It will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade, and infrastructure development.

The BRICS is a bloc of emerging and developing world economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.