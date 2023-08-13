Brentford vs Tottenham: It’s a great challenge for us — Postecoglou

Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou has said the game against Brentford on Sunday will be a great challenge for his side.

Brentford and Spurs will square off in a London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium as both sides look to get their Premier League campaign off to a flying start.

Speaking ahead of the opener, Postecoglou opined the game will be physically demanding but said his side must raise the bar to their season right off the bat.

“I don’t think we’ll see much of a difference from Brentford, particularly playing at home,” said Ange, speaking to SPURPLAY after training on Friday. “They create a fairly unique atmosphere that drives the players and it’s a great challenge for us.

“Physically, it’s a very demanding game, they work hard as a team, they’re well organised, obviously a threat at set pieces, so, we need to be prepared for all that.

“At the same time, we’ve been working on the way we want to play our football, as well. That’s going to be important in the first game, that we set our stall as to the type of football team we want to be. If we can do it in the first game of the Premier League, particularly at a place like Brentford, then that lays the foundations for us.”