Breaking: WAEC seizes results of candidates from 8 states

WAEC officials at the briefing.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Candidates from eight states owing the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, for various services rendered will not get their 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, results.

WAEC revealed this to journalists on Monday at the Press Briefing Hall, WAEC National Office, Yaba.

The body lamented that the inability to pay for services rendered was posing a great challenge in the activities of the examination body.

Responding to a question on the states owing WAEC, the National Officer of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, noted that “About eight states are owing WAEC. We won’t mention them all as some are going to pay.

“However, Zamfara and Niger are the highest debtors. Again Zamfara did not present any candidate for this year’s WASSCE,” Areghan noted.