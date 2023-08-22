Breaking: UK Police charges former petroleum minister Alison-Madueke with bribery

Diezani Alison-Madueke

The British police have charged the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences.

According to Reuters, the UK police on Tuesday said they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

The 63-year-old ex-minister served during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, from 2010 to 2015.

She was the president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Speaking about the charges, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Reuters said charges against her also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from high-end designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.