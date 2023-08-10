Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep member

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The National and State House of Assembly Election petition tribunal has on Thursday sacked the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Umar Mukhtar Yerima, under the New Nigeria Peoples Party over certificate forgery.

The Tribunal presided over by a three man panel led by Justice I. P. Chima declared the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Hafizu Kawu as the duly elected and winner of the February 25th election.

Recalled that Kawu had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the victory of Yerima at the polls.

Delivering it judgment, the panel ruled that the primary school certificate tendered by the respondent, Umar Mukhtar Yerima was forged.

The tribunal averred that Hausawa Primary school has disown the certificate as the name of the respondent is not on its record.

The Panel however declared all the total votes scored by Umar Mukthar Yarima of NNPP during the poll as wastage and consquently returned and declared the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of APC winner for being the runner up during the election.