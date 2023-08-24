BREAKING: Tobi Amusan loses 100 metres hurdles final, finishes 6th

Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan
Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has lost the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Amusan, running in lane five, lost the final with a time of 12:62 seconds and finished 6th.
Details later…
