Breaking: Tobi Amusan cleared to compete at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

World Women’s 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan has been given the green light to compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships set to begin this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

A tweet posted by Athletics Integrity Unit on X (Twitter) reads, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”

Recall the 26-year-old athlete faced charges of three whereabouts failures, which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out-of-competition tests within a 12-month period. Amusan had contested this charge.

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after her successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

It was gathered that the tribunal of three arbitrators exonerated Amusan from two out of the three tests after the Nigerian argued that the tester did not do enough from locating her.

Interestingly, Amusan had insisted that she was not a drug cheat.

“I am a clean athlete and I am regularly; (may be more than the usual) tested by the AIU-I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.

“I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August,’ Amusan wrote last month on her Facebook page.