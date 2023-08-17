Tobi Amusan cleared of doping allegations, suspension lifted

Tobi Amusan

By Idowu Bankole

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has been cleared of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted.

This means the Nigerian medal hopeful will take part in the World Championship billed for Budapest, Hungary.

A statement by Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, noted that Tobi Amusan has not committed any offence and therefore, her “provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a Thursday evening statement.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect.”