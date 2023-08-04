BREAKING: Tinubu replaces Kano ministerial nominee, Shetty with Festus Keyamo

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has removed Dr Maryam Shetty from Kano State as a Ministerial nominee that is billed to be screened today.

In a letter to the Senate read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the President replaced her with Mairiga Mahmoud.

The President has also for screening by the Senate, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN from Delta State.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday forwarded the name of Shetty alongside eighteen other nominees, just as with Keyamo, the number of Ministerial Nominees has now got to forty-eight.

Details later…