Tinubu, Okonjo Iweala meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Prof. Okonjo-Iweala arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:50 pm alongside the former Minister of State for Health under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Dr. Ali Pate.

Prof. Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy during Jonathan’s government.