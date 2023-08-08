Tinubu, Okonjo Iweala meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Prof. Okonjo-Iweala arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2:50 pm alongside the former Minister of State for Health under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Dr. Ali Pate.
Prof. Okonjo-Iweala was the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy during Jonathan’s government.
