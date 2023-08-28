Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet: No going back on rejection of 17 nominees, Lagos lawmakers insist

…as speaker cautions CSOs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State House of Assembly has insisted on its decision to drop 17 cabinet nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and approval.

Recall that the House had last Wednesday, confirmed 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent by Governor Sanwo-Olu, rejecting 17 nominees.

Those not confirmed by the House include Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Engr. Olalere Odusote; and Dr. Rotimi Fashola.

Others are Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, Mr. Sam Egube; Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi, and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

Those confirmed were Layode Ibrahim, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu.

Among them were Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

“We will continue to do our job, we will continue to do our oversight function,” Obasa had maintained.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the resumption of sitting on Monday, announced the decision of the House, despite pressures from different quarters to have the decision rescinded.

Obasa had said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed.

The speaker commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.