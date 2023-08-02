Breaking: President Tinubu meets with labour leaders

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with labour union leaders in the State House, Abuja.

Recall that protests over the removal of petrol subsidy without palliative measures rocked the nation today, Wednesday, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

In fact, some protesters pulled down the gate of the National Assembly, Abuja, when security men refused them entrance to see the lawmakers.

Details coming.