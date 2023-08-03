Breaking: Pension fund assets hits N18.53tn

By Victor Ahiuma-Young
National Pension Commission, PenCom, says total pension assets has risen to N18.53 trillion.
The commission disclosed this at a one day workshop for journalists in Lagos.
Details later
