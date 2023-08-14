BREAKING: NAF helicopter on mission crashes in Niger

File image of a NAF helicopter crash site.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has crashed.

NAF authorities confirmed the incident, identifying it as MI-171 Helicopter.

They said the helicopter, which was on a casualty evacuation mission, crashed on Monday, 14 August, at about 1p.m., near Chukuba village in Niger State.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna.

However, it was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said efforts were currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter.

He said preliminary investigations had commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.

More details later…