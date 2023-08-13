Breaking: Mbappe recalled  into PSG first-team squad

Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, has been recalled into the first-team squad of the League 1 side.

PSG announced Mbappe’s recall via their official website on Sunday.

The French forward is expected to face Lorient in the league opener.

Mbappe has been transfer-listed by PSG following his decision not to sign a new contract for the club in the 2023/2024 season.

The club in a statement said, “Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning.”

Recall that, according to reports in France, Mbappe was said to have decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this summer.

The 24-year-old forward has been the subject of the biggest transfer saga of the summer, with his current PSG deal due to expire in 2024.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal launched a world-record £259 million bid for the forward, but Mbappe reportedly refused to speak to the club’s representatives.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with making loan moves for the 24-year-old, whom PSG reportedly believe has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid from next season.

The Liverpool interest, however, was played down by manager Jurgen Klopp, who stated in a press conference that the Reds could not afford Mbappe.

However, amid all the interest, Mbappe has come to what has been reported as a ‘final decision’ over his short-term future.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Mbappe has decided he will stay at PSG, and not move clubs during the current transfer window.