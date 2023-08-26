Luis Rubiales: Spain coaching staff resign over Hermoso kiss row

(FILES) Spain’s defender #20 Rocio Galvez is congratuled by President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R) next to Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. – Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales’ apology for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup is “insufficient” and his gesture “unacceptable” Spanish Prime Minister said on August 22, 2023. Rubiales, 45, kissed Hermoso as he handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, provoking outrage in Spain. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Spain’s entire coaching staff from their World Cup win, except for manager Jorge Vilda, have resigned over the Luis Rubiales row.

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, along with physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeper coach Carlos Sanchez, have all quit.

Six others involved with the national side at various age levels have also resigned.

Spanish FA president Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by Fifa after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women’s World Cup final victory over England in Sydney.

In a statement, the coaching staff said: “Those named below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president.

“He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the ‘victim of aggression’.

“Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the president, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties.”

The head coach of Spain’s men’s team, Luis de la Fuente, who on Friday clapped Rubiales when he gave a speech saying he would not resign, issued a statement on Saturday criticising him.

“The behaviour of Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts,” De la Fuente said.

“They are not edifying or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football. He himself has publicly acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behaviour.”

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident and the RFEF has said it will take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies”.

She has said the kiss was non-consensual, but the 33-year-old’s version of events is disputed by Rubiales.

Earlier on Saturday, Fifa announced its decision to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

In response, the RFEF said Rubiales would “legally defend himself”.

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old president on Thursday.

Football’s world governing body has also ordered Rubiales or any representative of the federation (RFEF) to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso.