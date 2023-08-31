Breaking: Haaland wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season.

The Belgian edged teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi to the award.

The Norwegian joined the Citizens at the start of last season from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was instrumental to Manchester City’s success in the Champions League as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

Haaland scored 11 goals in 12 games for Manchester City last season, winning the highest goal scorer award.

In the competition, he has scored 35 goals in just 30 appearances and is currently 19th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers.