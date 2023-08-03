Ganduje emerges APC National Chairman; Ajibola, Secretary

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has confirmed the appointment of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the party.

NEC took the decision at its 12th meeting held Thursday in Abuja.

It also appointed Senator Basiru Ajibola as National Secretary.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that APC’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmed El-Marzuk, resigned from the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

El-Marzuk resigned his appointment on Wednesday, following insistence by some of his colleagues that he could not longer be in office due to some allegations against him.

Details later.