August 4, 2023

Breaking: Festus Keyamo makes Tinubu’s ministerial list [Video]

Keyamo

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN and immediate  past Minister of Labour and Productivity,  Festus Keyamo, from Delta  State, has been announced as a ministerial nominee of  President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo was announced during the ongoing ministerial screening on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Friday.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu  has removed Dr. Maryam Shetty from Kano State as a Ministerial  nominee that is billed to be screened  today. 

In a letter to the Senate  and read by the President  of the Senate,  Godswill  Akpabio,  the President  replaced her with Mairiga  Mahmoud.

Recall that President  Tinubu  had on Wednesday  forwarded  the name of Shetty  along side eighteen  other nominees, just as with Keyamo,  the number of Ministerial Nominees  has now got to forty eight.

