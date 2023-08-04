Breaking: Festus Keyamo makes Tinubu’s ministerial list [Video]

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN and immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, from Delta State, has been announced as a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo was announced during the ongoing ministerial screening on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Friday.

[Video] Tinubu replaces Kano ministerial nominee, Shetty with Festus Keyamo pic.twitter.com/gAUsKbz4uH — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 4, 2023

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has removed Dr. Maryam Shetty from Kano State as a Ministerial nominee that is billed to be screened today.

In a letter to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the President replaced her with Mairiga Mahmoud.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday forwarded the name of Shetty along side eighteen other nominees, just as with Keyamo, the number of Ministerial Nominees has now got to forty eight.