Breaking: Chukwueze’s AC Milan drawn in UCL ‘Group of Death’ with PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle

7-time European champions AC Milan have been placed in a difficult group with French giants Paris Saint Germain, German side Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League’s Newcastle in Group F of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, who recently joined AC Milan from Villareal, will lead his side against the European giants.

The draw is currently taking place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

More details to come…