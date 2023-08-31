Breaking: Bayern Munich to face Man United in UEFA Champions League

MUNICH, GERMANY – AUGUST 05: Fred of Manchester United in action with Javi Martinez of Bayern Munich during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on August 5, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by John Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Fred; Javi Martinez

Bayern Munich have been drawn with Manchester United in the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The group stage draw was conducted on August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

32 teams from different UEFA member nations were placed in four pots of eight teams each. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

In the last campaign, Bayern was knocked out by eventual champion Manchester City in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 4-1, while Man United played in the Europa League, losing to eventual champion Sevilla in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 5-2.

They will be joined by FC Copenhagen of Denmark and Galatasaray of Turkey.