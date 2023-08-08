Arsonists burn down federal lawmaker’s house in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

TWO houses of the member representing Ihiala federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Paschal Agbodike has reportedly been set ablaze in his home town, Mbosi in Ihiala local government area by unknown arsonists.

Recall that hoodlums had also previously burnt down the houses of the President General and the traditional ruler of the community last year.

Mbosi is one of the communities in the local government where gathering of people no longer takes place because of the activities of unknown gunmen, such that burial and marriage ceremonies no longer take place in Mbosi.

Agbodike, who was the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly said no life was lost.

According to an eye witness, Agbodike’s houses consisting a fully furnished duplex, with a bungalow in the same compound, were completely razed down and properties looted.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened at about 1am on Tuesday, caused pandemonium in the community as people ran out of their houses.

The federal lawmaker was in Abuja carrying out his legislative function when the attack happened.

Anambra State police command is yet to react on the incident.