8 states owing WAEC won’t have candidates 2023 WASSCE results

Zamfara, Niger states the highest number of debtors

By Elizabeth Osayande

Eight States owing the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, for various services rendered, will not have their candidates’ 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE results, released.

This was stated at a press briefing on Monday at Press Briefing Hall, WAEC national office, Yaba, where the body lamented that the inability to pay for services rendered was posing a great challenge in the activities of the examination body.

Responding to a statement on the number of States owing WAEC, the National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan noted that: About eight States are owing WAEC. We won’t mention them all as some are going to pay.

” However, Zamfara and Niger states are the highest debtors. Again Zamfara did not present any candidate for this year’s WASSCE.” Areghan noted.