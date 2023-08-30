Boys Brigade installs varsity don, others as State Patrons

The Bayelsa Council of Boys Brigade has installed a University don, Dr Richard Ogbe as one of its State Patrons.

Ogbe, a lecturer at the Department of Jurisprudence and Public Law Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University is also the principal partner at Dr Ogbe &Associates (Barrister, Solicitor, Tax, Oil and Gas Consultants).

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held at St Peter’s Deanery, Yenagoa, the Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Justice Matilda Ayemieye warned against desperation by Christians. He encouraged them to anchor their trust in God. According to her, desperation would only lead Christians to indulge in sin.

Also speaking the State President Bayelsa Council of Boys Brigade, Sir Godspower Ake said the investiture ceremony highlights the Boys Brigade commitment to recognise individuals with positive impacts on the organisation and Bayelsa. He urged them to live up to their responsibility.

Dr Ogbe in an interview expressed optimism that he would be able to discharge his responsibility and help build the Boys Brigade.

“I am profoundly grateful to God for this investiture as a State Patron of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Council. I see it as a call to higher service in moulding the characters of the Youths including their spiritual and material development for the betterment of society. It is a service to God and humanity. I pray that God will give me the grace and wherewithal to perform this divine duty,” he said.

Other people installed as State Patron include the Special Adviser Political Affairs to the governor, Chief Collins Cocodia, Chief Stanley Braboke, Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity and Mr John Sambo, Special Adviser Domestic to the Governor.