‘Bow and Go’ tradition in ministerial screening misunderstood — APC chieftain

Senate President, Akpabio

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Mayaki, has commended the efforts of the Senate to jettison their recess, work on Friday and Saturday to complete the screening of President Bola Tinubu ministerial nominees.

Mayaki was reacting to criticisms that the exercise was not thorough and that it was merely “bow and go.”

Mayaki said: “It’s regrettable that some Nigerians who lack a deep understanding of the workings of the National Assembly hold misconceptions about the tradition of ‘bow and go’ during the ongoing ministerial screening process.

“Contrary to popular misunderstanding, the practice of ‘bow and go’ is not unique to the Nigerian parliament; it is a customary practice observed globally.

“However, a segment of the Nigerian populace, unfamiliar with the nuances of parliamentary procedures, expressed surprise at the Red Chamber’s decision to maintain the ‘bow and go’ tradition, despite its initial promise of a thorough screening.

“It is worth noting that the screening process remains comprehensive and any notion of leniency merely reflects a misunderstanding. Rather than expecting confrontations, the Red Chamber is diligently performing its duty to scrutinize nominees, even though some skeptics may mistakenly assume otherwise.”

Mayaki said the screening wasn’t an opportunity for the lawmakers to engage in fisticuffs with the ministerial nominees.

“The process of screening involves more than just public questioning. Nominees’ backgrounds, qualifications and experiences are reviewed extensively before they even reach the public screening stage.

“It was observed that senators base their decisions on nominees’ qualifications, expertise and track record, rather than being swayed by bias or political considerations.

“The notion that the process has become ritualistic doesn’t necessarily negate its importance. A formal process helps ensure that nominees meet certain basic standards before proceeding to serve in ministerial roles.”