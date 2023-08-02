Bosun Tijani: Young founder of Nigeria’s biggest tech hub makes Tinubu’s ministerial list

Co-founder and CEO of Nigeria’s biggest tech hub, Co-Creation Hub, Bosun Tijani, has been included in the second batch of the ministerial list by President Bola Tinubu.

As he did in the first batch, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appeared before the Senate on Wednesday, to deliver the 19 names for screening.

Tijani, a 46-year-old initiated Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s first-time visit and received him in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole in August 2016.

He is a Nigeria-British entrepreneur born on July 20, 1977, with a diploma in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Jos between 1996 and 2002 respectively.

Tijani He joined the Lagos Business School, Accenture and Junior Achievement for an MBA Course, Venture in Management in 2003.

He has a Master’s degree in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School in 2006/2007.

In 2013, he did the Innovation for Economic Development executive programme at the Harvard Kennedy School, and also recently added a PhD, in Innovation and Economic Development at the University of Leicester.

From September 2003 till about mid-2004, he worked as a Business Development Manager with DeliveryKing.

He has a broad working experience in the tech world as he also worked as Deployment Lead (Africa) with Hewlett Packard (HP) Global Micro-enterprises Acceleration Programme (GMEAP) for about a year.

He managed the ODel learning centre at the Africa Virtual University in Kenya and completed the deployment of the HP, IEEE and University of Ibadan telecentre in Nigeria within the period.

The 46-year-old also initiated and completed the deployment of the HP Micro-enterprise Acceleration Programme learning centre at the Lagos Business School in Nigeria and provided recognizable support to its deployment in Egypt and Morocco.

Among his wide coverage of work in the tech field was that between November 2005 and May 2007, he was with the International Trade Centre (UNCTAD/WTO) as the ICT Consultant responsible for the design, implementation and management of ICT for trade development-related projects in developing countries.