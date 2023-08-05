Ministerial nomination: Bosun Tijani apologises to Senate over unpatriotic tweets

One of the ministerial nominee from Ogun State, Bosun Tijani has apologised to the Senate over his tweets from four years ago.

Tijani was tackled on Saturday, during his screening, by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District, accusing him of being unpatriotic after his profile was read out.

Senator Buhari said “On the 21st of July 2019, Dr Bosun tweeted against Nigeria that he does not appreciate the Nigerian passport and Nigeria as a nation.”

Buhari went ahead to ask the nominee to clarify whether he still believes in Nigeria and the country’s passport.

Addressing the Senate, Tijani apologised saying he tweeted out of a frustrating experience with the Chinese Embassy.

“I tweeted in anger. I am sorry” the ministerial nominee from admitted.

Although the session become rowdy, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio urged other lawmakers to forgive the nominee and said he accepted his apology on behalf of the Senate.