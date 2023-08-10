Borno: Zulum swears in, posts 17 commissioners; 3 chief advisers, Perm Sec

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Thursday, presided over the swearing-in of 17 new commissioners to constitute the state executive council for the ongoing second term which began on May 29, 2023.

The governor later posted the commissioners to their respective ministries.

Aside from commissioners, three (3) chief advisers to the governor and one permanent secretary were sworn-in at the multipurpose hall of the government house in Maiduguri, during a ceremony in which the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, administered the oaths of office.

“I am indeed very delighted to stand before you

today on this auspicious and the finest moment of our political history as we converge for the swearing-in ceremony of Honourable Commissioners who are members of Borno State Executive Council that will assist me in discharging the mantle of leadership during my second term as Executive Governor of our great state of Borno”, Zulum said.

The governor also approved the posting of the 17 commissioners with Barrister Hauwa Abubakar posted to the Ministry of Justice, Engr Dr Babagana Mallambe Mustapha, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Zuwaira Gambo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Engr Mustapha Gubio, Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr Emat Kois, Ministry of Environment, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Sugun Mai Mele, Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Engr Tijjani Goni Alkali, Ministry of Water Resources and Professor Usman A Tar to the Ministry of Information and Internal Security.

Others are, Alhaji Babagana Malarima, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Engr Ibrahim Idriss Garba, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Baba M Gana, Ministry of Health, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, Ministry of Finance, Engr Bawu Musami, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Tarfaya Asriya, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Hon Saina Buba, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation Sports and Youth Development and Hon Tukur Ibrahim, Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties.

The three Chief Advisers were Dr Mairo Mandara, Chief Adviser and Coordinator of Sustainable Development, Partnership and Humanitarian Support, Amb. Adam Abbas, Chief Policy Analyst and Research and Barr. Simon Malgwi as chief adviser on legal and administrative matters.

Additionally, the principal secretary at the Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busiguma, was sworn in as permanent secretary in the Borno State Civil Service.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, Senators Kaka Shehu Lawan and Mohammed Tahir Monguno, members of the House of Representatives and the State Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, the Shehu of Dikwa, Ibrahim Umar Ibn Alameen Elkabemi and rep of the Shehu of Borno, Ibrahim Wadaima of Borno among other top government officials.

Briefing Journalists at the Government House after the ceremony, the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani unveiled the official portfolio to each of the commissioners, and directed them to all report to their respective ministries and take charge, as government is set to deliver good service to its people.