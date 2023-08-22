Borno Youths seek Gov Zulum, NASS intervention over NSCDC, NIS recruitments

Gov Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Coalition of Borno Youths who applied for recruitment with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) since May 2023 have called on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the National Assembly members from the state to come to their help and allow justice to prevail.

The group also appreciated the earlier assurances and support of HRH, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn. Umar El Kaneni to ensure justice is done on their issues few months ago when they paid him homage and laid their complaints before the royal father.

Spokesman of the youths group, Garba Rabiu during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri on Tuesday said,” We are indigenes of Borno state that applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC (2022) and Nigeria Immigration Service NIS (2023).

“After our application, we diligently followed every step of the process, we wrote the CBT examination and traveled from Maiduguri to Bauchi for physical screening and psychometric evaluation. But at last, our passion and dream to join the Civil Defence and Immigration Service was dashed, not because we lacked the merit, but due to the unfair actions of some highly placed people.

“We, the poor youths of Borno, have no godfather to secure our rightful positions within these esteemed organizations. Instead, we were left disappointed and marginalized.

“Our dreams shattered without just cause. What hurts us the more is knowing fully that we have fulfilled requirements as applicants, undergone exams and screening exercises in Maiduguri and Bauchi which were prospectively conducted by the two organizations on 18th May, 2023, 14th, and 15th June 2023 respectively.

“But to our dismay, after fulfilling every stage of requirements set forth by the authorities dedicating our time, energy and hard-earned resources at this crucial period to ensure that we meet every criteria or demand of the NSCD and NIS.

“We have undergone gruel tests, assessments, physical screenings, and evaluations, all with the hope of securing a future for ourselves and our families. But none of us about 450 applicants and 250 recruited candidates for the screening exercise by NSCDC and about 400 applicants and 315 recruited candidates for screening was employed.

“Rather, those that did not write the exams in Maiduguri nor undergo the screening exercise in Bauchi were then employed by the organisations. Yet, despite our unwavering commitment and dedication, not a single one of us (NSCDC 140/NIS 151) from Borno state was shortlisted for final documentation or employment.

“Our hope was replaced with despair. Our optimism crushed by the weight of this injustice. We cannot help but wonder, what more could we have done? What more did they want from us? Amidst this chaos, we find solace in the promises made by the Shehu of Borno State, who has assured us that he will personally intervene on this matter.

“We humbly express our gratitude to him for his willingness to stand in our corner, to fight for our rights, and to restore our faith in the system.

“However, our fight for justice does not end with the intervention of the Shehu of Borno.

“We are also drawing the attention of our Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, a man known for his dedication to the welfare of the people of Borno. We implore Your Excellency to extend your helping hand to us, the poor youths who have been affected by this recruitment process. Your intervention will bring about the change.

“We desperately needed the change that can restore hope and the change that can pave the way for a brighter future for all. We are also appealing to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to

investigate this grave injustice that has been done to us, to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“In conclusion, we all stand united, poor youths of Borno, to demand what is rightfully ours. We have undergone every process, fulfilled every requirement, and exhibited unwavering dedication. We deserve justice, and we will continue to fight until justice is served.

“We beseech you to rectify this situation, to provide opportunities for those who deserve them, and to restore the faith of the poor youths who face similar injustice in the recruitment exercise. We wish to commend the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives for investigating alleged job racketeering in the Federal Character Commission and equally appeal to them to dig into the root cause of the matter,” Garba said.