Borno, Yobe lead in mitigation of petrol subsidy-induced anger, hunger

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

ANGER and hunger currently pervade the land! With the exception of the wealthy and privileged across the country, majority of the citizens are struggling to cope with the soaring cost of living which has left at the mercy of hunger and starvation.

Apart from finding it difficult to feed since the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, it has also been an uphill task for most people to meet their other pressing needs.

Everywhere one turns, the situation is the same. People can hardly buy enough food to eat. Many can hardly pay the exorbitant fare to move from one location to another to meet their daily needs and contracts. As a result, many have resigned their fate to God or death, depending on whichever comes first.

But feeling empathy with their suffering people, two Northern governors, Professor Babagana Zulum and Mai Mala Buni of Borno State and Yobe State respectively have taken steps to provide the needed relief. They have gone ahead of their counterparts to spearhead the delivery of palliatives to their citizens so as to cushion the effect of the hardship arising from the withdrawal of fuel subsidies.

Arewa Voice understands that in Borno State, Governor Zulum has personally delivered food and other consumables to no fewer than 23,000 households in Baga Town of Kukawa Local Government Area. Similarly, the Borno governor also supervised the distribution of palliatives to over 300,000 Internally Displaced Persons in Muna Camp in Maiduguri, the state capital. Zulum said at the event monitored by our correspondent:

“The distribution of palliatives to Nigerians is one of the agenda items of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He (Tinubu) has declared an emergency on food security, and in line with this objective, the Borno State Government is distributing food items in batches to communities. We have provided food and non-food items to over 20,000 men and women (today).”

Among other things, Governor Zulum is noted for routinely putting smiles on the faces of the people of the state through regular distribution of food, clothing and houses to displaced persons and other handicapped persons in the state since coming into office

Zulum’s latest intervention in Baga reached 13,000 households in Baga town itself; 3,500 at Cross Kauwa, a town near Baga; and 6,500 in Doro Baga, another community, making 23,000 households in total. According to the report, each of the 23,000 households received bags of rice, spaghetti, and maize grain, with women getting a wrapper each.

In Baga, the 13,000 households were made up of 4,000 male heads of households who received a bag of rice and a bag of maize grain each, and 9,000 females, each of whom received a carton of spaghetti and one wrapper each. In Doro Baga, 3,500 male heads of households received a bag of rice and maize grain each, and 3,000 females received a carton of spaghetti and a wrapper. In Cross Kauwa, another 1,500 male heads of household received a bag of rice and maize grain, and 2,000 females received a carton of spaghetti and a wrapper.

Borno’s palliative task force Chairman, Bukar Talba, and Dr. Barkindo Muhammad Saidu, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, led officials to Baga last Sunday and flagged off the distribution of the exercises. Furthermore, Zulum flagged off a fresh phase of palliative care on Tuesday, targeting about 300,000 households with about six people per household to reach one million and eight hundred thousand people in need.

Zulum launched the distribution at the Muna Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Jere Local Government Area. The governor explained that Borno started the initial distribution of palliatives about one month ago while scaling up the exercise to key into the presidential food emergency declaration. He also noted that the initial distribution of palliative care was conducted in Gwoza and three communities in Kukawa LGA, which include Baga, Cross Kauwa, and Doron Baga.

The governor added that the initiative is aimed at reducing the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal for an average of 300,000 of the most vulnerable families. Under the initiative, each eligible beneficiary receives N5,000 in cash, a bag of rice, a bag of beans, and one wrapper (for women). Zulum emphasised that his administration would prioritise the welfare of the people and ensure that all measures are put in place to alleviate the hardship faced by citizens.

Shares 400 resettlement houses in Molai: Meanwhile, Governor Zulum distributed 400 houses on Tuesday to vulnerable IDPs from five communities displaced by Boko Haram insurgents. The communities are Maibukarti, Jibrinti, Mainari Shuwa, Mainari Kanuri, and Tilori. The 400 houses are located in a resettlement estate constructed by the Borno State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement. During a brief ceremony, Governor Zulum also shared resettlement packages with the 400 households allotted the houses. Each household got rice, maize grain, mats, wrappers, and cash support.

Borno State has been at the centre of insurgency for more than a decade, but with recent victories by the Nigerian Military, the Borno State Government was able to return more than one million displaced persons to the newly built resettlement houses and reconstructed communities. Likewise, to reduce the high cost of living caused by the withdrawal of fuel subsidies, Governor Zulum released 80 buses and pick-up vans for free transportation of farmers from their communities in Maiduguri metropolis to farmlands. The vehicles comprise 50 luxurious buses to be allocated to the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, a state owned transport company, while 30 pick-up vans will be hired and provided by the state government.

In Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has raised a 17-member palliative team to address the economic impact of the removal of fuel subsidies on residents of the state. The Committee under the chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni, with the Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, serving as deputy chairman, will be responsible for devising and implementing strategies to ensure that the most vulnerable segments of society receive the necessary support.

Governor Buni directed the committee to map out a holistic approach, identifying areas that require immediate, intermediate, and long term interventions. He explained that the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has already commenced the distribution of food materials to people with disabilities. The governor assured that government would provide support in other critical sectors like transport, and continue with its empowerment programmes, as well as providing accessible and affordable healthcare delivery and education, among others.

He said the intervention would cover every segment in the private sector, including civil servants, farmers, and students, among others. The governor urged the people to cooperate with the government in its commitment to provide support to the people to cushion the hardships. He, however, warned that government would not tolerate any act of sabotage that would hinder this laudable intervention and deny the people the needed support.