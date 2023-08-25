Bonmati, Carmona nominated for UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award

By Ayobami Okerinde

Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona have been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award alongside Australia Women’s and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.

The duo were part of the Spanish team that won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Barcelona Femeni midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the best player at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The 25-year-old was part of the Barcelona side that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Primera Division in the 2022–23 season, scoring 19 goals in 37 appearances.

Olga Carmona scored the winning goal and was voted MVP in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final. The Real Madrid women’s forward has scored 10 goals in 82 appearances since she joined the side in 2020.

Chelsea Women’s forward Sam Kerr missed most of Australia’s games at the World Cup as they finished in fourth place. The 29-year-old scored 29 goals in 38 games for the Blues as they clinched the WSL title and FA Cup last season.

Coach of the Year Award

England Women’s coach Sarina Weigman was nominated for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award after leading the Lionesses to second place, their best performance at the tournament.

Barcelona Femeni coach Jonatan Giráldez is also on the list after guiding his side to win the Primera Division, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

The coach of the Spanish national team, Jorge Vilda, is also on the list after winning the Women’s World Cup.

The winners will be announced at the UEFA Champions League draw on August 31.