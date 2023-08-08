Bomadi/Patani Fed Constituency: APC chieftain, Benson, urges justice from Tribunal

Judicial symbol for justice

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Efe Benson has appealed to the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal hearing the Bomadi-Patani Federal Constituency case to uphold justice and not compromise its judgement for any reason.

The candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi-Patani Federal Constituency in the 2023 National Assembly elections, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki had dragged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Hon. Nicholas Mutu, a member representing the Federal Constituency before the panel.

Justice A.Z Mussa, heads the three-member panel, of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal at Asaba, sitting on the case filed by Hon. Tamarankro Obriki, APC candidate.

However, the APC chieftain, Mr. Efe Benson on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State, charged the three-member Panel to reject actions to get unmerited judgement.

Benson appealed to Justice A.Z Mussa’s Panel to restore the victory of Obriki, since the judiciary is the last hope for the common man, adding that the APC candidate, Obriki won the election.

Hon. Nicholas Mutu, representing Bomadi Patani federal constituency is one of the oldest members of the green chamber since the inception of democracy in 1999.