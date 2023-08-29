BNaija All Stars: I have settled my rift with Alex – CeeC

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ceec has revealed that she settled her rift with fellow housemate, Alex.

Recall that Alexandra Asogwa a.ka. Alex and Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C were former housemates during the Double Wahala Season 3 edition in 2018. CeeC and Alex have been at loggerheads since their appearance on the BBNaija show in 2018.

In a conversation with Alex, Kim Oprah, Prince, and Neo Energy on Monday, Ceec said she has settled the rift with Ceec, jokingly pleading with her fans to accept and also support her.

Ceec said, “Alex people we don settle o. You know say we don tay, we no be new cats o.

“All these our old fanbases, dem go chew all these new cats wey fresh wey dey give dem content. I no get content to give o.”

Although Alex and Ceec have since moved on after the famous that ensued between them in 2018, during the Double Wahala show, with Cee-C apologizing and reconciling with Alex at the reunion, another fight ensued during the first week of the ‘All Stars’ show.

The duo engaged in a heated argument in Week One over the wager task presentation script Alex wrote.

Alex said it was unfair to her and explained that she is in good terms with Cee-C as they are friends who call each other outside the house.

She expressed surprise at CeeC’s sudden attitudinal change in the house and advised her to stop the female rivalry that existed between them 5 years ago.