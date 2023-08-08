Blinken accuses Wagner of taking advantage of Niger crisis

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has said that the Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is “taking advantage” of instability in Niger.

Niger experienced a change of government after the military ousted democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum two weeks ago.

There have been suggestions the coup leaders have asked for help from Wagner, which is known to be present in neighbouring Mali.

Speaking with BBC, Blinken said he did not think Russia or Wagner instigated the coup, but said they are trying to benefit from it.

However the US was worried about the group “possibly manifesting itself” in parts of the Sahel region, he told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme.

He also did not specify where on the continent they had allegedly been deployed even as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) billed to reconvene on Thursday after the deadline to restore democracy elapsed on Sunday.

Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin has urged the junta to “give us a call” in a voice message uploaded to Telegram on Tuesday.

“We are always on the side of the good, on the side of justice, and on the side of those who fight for their sovereignty and for the rights of their people,” he said.