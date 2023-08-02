Blaq O2 releases new single ‘10Bottles’, says its celebration of life, afrobeats rhythm

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the bustling city of Benin, a rising star by the name of Blaq O2 is poised to make his mark on the Nigerian music landscape with the release of his much-anticipated Afrobeats single, “10Bottles.” The talented artist, born Christopher Onyedikachi, is ready to spread happiness and positivity with his soul-stirring sound.

Born on December 31st, 1998, and hailing from the vibrant neighborhood of Sapele Road, Benin City, Blaq O2’s musical journey started at an early age. Imbued with Nigeria’s rich musical culture, he honed his craft to create a unique sound that bridges various genres.

“Music has always been my refuge and inspiration,” Blaq O2 recalls, reflecting on his formative years.

“Growing up in Nigeria, I fell in love with the diverse sounds that surrounded me, and it became the driving force behind my artistic expression.”

The young artist draws inspiration from a wide array of music legends, from Jay Z and Davido to Olamide and Coldplay. His eclectic blend of Afrobeats, Hip-hop, and Pop elements showcases his versatility and artistic ingenuity.

“My music aims to uplift people and offer them a moment of bliss,” Blaq O2 explains. “Afrobeats is a genre that exudes positivity, and I want to amplify that spirit through my music.”

As the release date of “10Bottles” nears, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this potential chart-topper. With its infectious beats and relatable lyrics, the single is sure to strike a chord with listeners from all walks of life.

The essence of “10Bottles” lies in celebrating the joys of life and embracing moments of triumph.

“The song is a reminder that every success, no matter how small, deserves to be cherished,” Blaq O2 reveals. “It’s about creating memories with loved ones and finding happiness in the little things.”

With “10Bottles,” Blaq O2 endeavors to make a positive impact in the Afrobeats genre and put Nigeria’s rich musical heritage on the global stage. His unwavering passion and commitment promise to take listeners on an enchanting musical journey.

Mark your calendars for the release of “10Bottles” on Friday, 4th August, and get ready to immerse yourself in Blaq O2’s enchanting melodies and captivating rhythms.