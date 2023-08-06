Bisola AIyeola unveils own skincare product range

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented actress, TV host and artist, Bisola Aiyeola took a big step towards solidifying her rich brand legacy with the launch of her own cosmetic skincare brand, Brown Girls Magic (BGM).

She unveiled the new line at an intimate event put together by her management, The Temple Company and witnessed by a slew of her colleagues and other VIP personalities in Lekki, Lagos. Her product line takes off with four distinct products namely Sunscreen, Micellar Water, Aqua-Surge Body Wash and Body Lotion (with SPF).

The new product line is focused on extra protection for women of colour especially those in these regions of the world who are exposed to climatic vagaries which often lead to pigmentation and other forms of skin hazards.

According to the actress, her journey into skincare began in June 2018 after she made a decision to pay more attention to her skin by consulting a popular celebrity aesthetician. Prior to then, she was unaware of how pivotal skincare routines were to looking good. The actress was flanked by her family members as well as VIP personalities such as former First-Lady of Lagos, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Group Chief Executive Officer, The Temple Company, Idris Olorunnimbe, US-based wrestler, Oba Femi, Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Ademoye, Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Dorathy Bachor, Lilo Aderogba, Efe Money, Omowunmi Dada, Ariyike Dimples, Okey Uzoeshi among others