Bishop Kwakpovwe salutes Oborevwori, Deltans on 32nd anniversary

In celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Delta State, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, founder of Our Daily Manna (ODM) on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire populace of Delta State.

The revered bishop said Delta State’s geographical diversity, from its lush agricultural lands to its oil-rich regions, has contributed to its unique identity and economic significance within Nigeria and stressed that the anniversary calls for reflection.

He added that Delta State has achieved remarkable growth and development since its inception while commending the collective efforts of the state’s leadership, government, and citizens for their dedication to progress and unity.

“The 32nd anniversary of Delta State’s creation is a momentous occasion that calls for celebration and reflection,” says Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe. “I extend my warmest congratulations to my workaholic Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the resilient people of Delta State. May this anniversary inspire continued unity, growth, and prosperity.”

Oborevwori, who has been instrumental in leading the state forward, has worked tirelessly to promote the development, inclusivity, and well-being of Delta State’s residents. As the state celebrates this anniversary, the governor’s commitment to progress and positive transformation is highly commendable.

“ODM remains a beacon of hope, guiding and inspiring individuals worldwide through its daily devotional messages. I support of Delta State’s anniversary celebration reflects his deep connection to his homeland and his desire to see the State flourish in all aspects.

“As Delta State looks back on its rich history and embraces the future with hope, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe and the entire ODM family join in celebrating the state’s accomplishments and the collective determination that has brought it to this point.” He noted.