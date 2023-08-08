Bishop Kukah urges Northerners to join fight against insecurity

Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

In his efforts to promote peaceful coexistence between various communities and religious sects in the Northwest sub-region, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has called on the Northerners to join hands in the fight against insecurity in the region.

Kukah was speaking at an extra Ordinary high-level town hall meeting for the promotion of peace and security held at Command Guest House Sokoto in collaboration with Global Rights and other International support groups.

He said the implementation of the town hall meeting by the two bodies is to deploy strategies for increasing access to justice and promoting credible peaceful, democratic processes in the northwest and strengthening civic participation and peacebuilding with emphasis in Kaduna and Sokoto States.

The project according to the religious leader is being implemented by Global Rights in partnership with The Kukah Center and with support from the CSSF Nigeria Stability Programme of the United Kingdom Foreign, commonwealth and development office (FCDO).

He said the north west region of Nigeria, previously considered to be relatively peaceful and safe is now the bane of Insecurity in Nigeria, where banditry and terrorism have created a significant challenge that needs to be tackled to advance Women’s right and voices.

He told the participants at the meeting that instability in the region has threatened to put women’s issues on the back burner and erode the gains made on gender development over the years.

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu described Bishop Kukah as a man of integrity and honour who believes in the continuation of Nigeria as one indivisible entity irrespective of our diverse religious beliefs.

He said the current challenge of insecurity facing the state would soon be overcome as the government is doing everything possible to support the security apparatus in the state in their war against terrorist and other criminal gangs operating parts of the state.