Birthday: Ibori a visionary leader – APC chieftain, Johnny

The Leader of Delta State Ijaw All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Michael Johnny, has congratulated Chief James Ibori on his 65th birthday, describing him as worthy and visionary leader.

Johnny, “Agadiwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom” in a goodwill mesaage said Ibori’s legacy and political leadership in Delta State is worth emulating.

In a statement on Friday in Warri, Johnny noted that Ibori as then Governor, laid a solid foundation for Delta State, and Ibori’s immense contributions to the peace, human and infrastructural development of our state remain outstanding.

” Onbehalf of my family and political associates, I celebrate and congratulate a worthy and visionary leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori on your 65th birthday.”

According him, ” I also join patriotic Deltans and Nigerians to celebrate and rejoice with our former Governor, whose lagacy still speaks volume and reshaping lives and destinies.

” Odidigborigbo of the universe, as you attain 65 years today, it is my prayer that God would continue to uplift and, strengthen you and give you the wisdom and opportunity to impact more lives.”