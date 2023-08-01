Birthday: Delta APC Reps candidate, Obriki hails Omo-Agege

The candidate of All Progressives Congress APC, House of Representatives for Bomadi-Patani Federal Constituency in the last National Assembly election, Hon. Tamarankro George Juliano Obriki has congratulated the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege on his birthday.

Obriki in a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State, said the APC in Delta State under the pragmatic and qaulity leadership of Omo-Agege is united and still waxing stronger.

” I want to use this opportunity on your birthday to thank you our leader, former Deputy President of the Senate, and Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress APC in the last Delta State gubernatorial election, Senator Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, for leading the party in the state to a remarkable victory and achievements in the just concluded general elections.”

The Niger Delta Activist said, ” Omo-Agege worked very hard and campaigned vigorously for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as we followed him ( Omo-Agege) all through on the rough roads and to the stormy creeks where he preached the President Tinubu’s ” Renewed Hope” message to the people of Delta State.”

The Ijaw leader further noted that under Omo-Agege’s leadership, the APC in Delta State won two senate seats out of the three senate seats and also delivered substantive votes to President Tinubu.

” Myself, family and political associates, we wish you a happy birthday and I further reaffirmed my total loyalty to your leadership as far as Delta politics is concerned.