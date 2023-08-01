BIRS decries smear campaign against its chairman, others

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Benue Internal Revenue Services, BIRS, has decried alleged organised smear campaign against its acting Chairman, management and staff declaring as false the purported existence of a tax racketeering syndicate in the Service.

Recall that a group known as Benue Advocate for Good Governance, BAGG, in a recent open letter to Governor Hyacinth Alia jointly signed by Tersoo Abagi and Inelagwu Adakole, drew the attention of the Governor to what it termed the unwholesome illegal activities going on at the BIRS.

But reacting, the Acting Chairman of BIRS, Mr. Emmanuel Agema in a statement issued in Makurdi by his Media Assistant, Jacintha Benard, described the allegation as baseless and aimed at discrediting the hard work of staff of the service who face all hazards associated with task of revenue collection.

The statement recalled that not long ago “the state government inaugurated a task force on illegal mining, logging and road block to check these illegalities;” stressing that “the fight against this miscreants, who have identified revenue collection as their avenue of criminality, has been ongoing.

“And just recently, the acting chairman met with leaders of the Task Force to synergise on modalities to eradicate illegal roadblocks on our roads. It is therefore, abysmal that a group advocating for good governance would be this uninformed.

“The Chairman, has repeatedly reiterated his zero tolerance to operators of illegal checkpoint and vehemently frowns against issuance of fake receipts, extortion of the taxpayers;

“…and particularly the collection of unreceipted monies at the various Inspection/Monitoring points. He is focused and determined to use every lawful measures for tax collection and remittance owing to the fact that taxation is law.”

some successes, they have made some arrests of illegal checkpoint operators in Vandeikya, Kastina-Ala, Otukpa, Howe, and North Bank areas. Some of the culprits have been arraigned and remanded. The team has also dismantled illegal checkpoints at Amaafu and Gungul.”