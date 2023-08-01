Home » News » Bill to establish South West Development  Commission resurfaces in the Senate 
News

August 1, 2023

Bill to establish South West Development  Commission resurfaces in the Senate 

As bill for the establishment  of Nigerian Maritime University  Okerenkoko  is read the first  time

…As Senate moves to Establish elite Sheriffs Corps of Nigeria 

By Henry  Umoru 

MOVES to establish the South West Development Commission, SWDC has resurfaced in the Senate  for consideration and subsequent  passage. 

When established, the Commission would be saddled with the responsibilities of managing and administering funds received from the Federation account.

South West Development  Commission ( Establishment) Bill 2023( SB.68), sponsored  by former Governor of Ogun state,  Senator  Olugbenga  Daniel, APC, Ogun East was  presented on Tuesday for first reading.

The bill is  being reintroduced for the second time, after it was first brought to the Senate  in the 8th National Assembly  in December 20, 2018.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, which establishment bill received Presidential assent in October, 2017.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, APC, Lagos East in the 8th Senate, was read for the first time at plenary presided over by then President  of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Ashafa’s bill was  entitled: South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2018. They are Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Osun and Oyo.

Ashafa had said then that  new bill, which was introduced, would address developmental issues  in the states which make up the South West geo-political zone of the country.

Recall that the proposal to establish a South West Development Commission then came  eight days after the Senate  passed the South East Development Commission Bill 2018.

If passed and signed into law along with the South East Development Commission Bill which may be returned to the Senate  for consideration,  it will bring to five, the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country, leaving only the North Central yet to propose for the establishment of such a Commission.

Also yesterday,  the Nigerian Maritime University  Okerenkoko ( Establishment) Bill, 2023( SB.75) and sponsored  by Senator  Onowakpo Thomas  Joel, APC, Delta  South was presented  for first reading.

The Senate is also working towards the establishment  of 

Elite Sherriffs Corps of Nigeria through  a bill titled, ” Elite 

Sherriffs Corps of Nigeria( Establishment) Bill, 2023( SB.73) and sponsored  by the Chief Whip  of the Senate,  Senator  Ali Ndume,  APC,  Borno  South as the bill was read the first time yesterday.

