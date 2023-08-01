Bill to establish South West Development  Commission resurfaces in the Senate 

…As bill for the establishment of Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko is read the first time

By Henry Umoru

MOVES to establish the South West Development Commission, SWDC has resurfaced in the Senate for consideration and subsequent passage.

When established, the Commission would be saddled with the responsibilities of managing and administering funds received from the Federation account.

South West Development Commission ( Establishment) Bill 2023( SB.68), sponsored by former Governor of Ogun state, Senator Olugbenga Daniel, APC, Ogun East was presented on Tuesday for first reading.

The bill is being reintroduced for the second time, after it was first brought to the Senate in the 8th National Assembly in December 20, 2018.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, which establishment bill received Presidential assent in October, 2017.

The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, APC, Lagos East in the 8th Senate, was read for the first time at plenary presided over by then President of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Ashafa’s bill was entitled: South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2018. They are Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Osun and Oyo.

Ashafa had said then that new bill, which was introduced, would address developmental issues in the states which make up the South West geo-political zone of the country.

Recall that the proposal to establish a South West Development Commission then came eight days after the Senate passed the South East Development Commission Bill 2018.

If passed and signed into law along with the South East Development Commission Bill which may be returned to the Senate for consideration, it will bring to five, the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country, leaving only the North Central yet to propose for the establishment of such a Commission.

Also yesterday, the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko ( Establishment) Bill, 2023( SB.75) and sponsored by Senator Onowakpo Thomas Joel, APC, Delta South was presented for first reading.

The Senate is also working towards the establishment of

Elite Sherriffs Corps of Nigeria through a bill titled, ” Elite

Sherriffs Corps of Nigeria( Establishment) Bill, 2023( SB.73) and sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as the bill was read the first time yesterday.