Big Boi Tee drops another project titled ‘Flamers’

Big Boi Tee (BBT) has dropped another intriguing project titled Flamers.

This followed the release of his debut EP titled: Love, Space and time and remix of his hit song “holy man” featuring Nigerian singer/rapper and song writer Konzi.

He described his new song “Flamers” as a vibrant and upbeat Afrobeat song.

Big Boi Tee assured his listeners of infectious melody and catchy lyrics.

In his own words, BBT noted that “The song’s lyrics are all about harnessing the power of positive energy and letting it propel you forward through life’s challenges.”

The talented artist who hails from Anambra, says he was motivated by his mother to pursue a music career but is inspired by his environment, mood and loved ones when he wants to create music.

He said his experiences in life was also a huge factor in his ability to deliver good music.

“For me and my fans, one thing is sure, there is no bad song in my cabinet. So Flamers is top notch trust me. I have always deliver and I will continue to deliver.”