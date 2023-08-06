Beware of fraudulent vehicle auction schemes, impersonators – Force HQ warns

File image for illustration.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday issued a vital advisory to safeguard the public against the recent surge in deceptive vehicle auction scams and impersonating senior officers to dupe unsuspecting Nigerians.

It alerts that, “Citizens have reported incidents where individuals, falsely posing as representatives of the police authority, have sought financial contributions under the guise of imminent vehicle auctions and favours, including contracts from the NPF”.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “We wish to emphasize that the NPF adheres strictly to a standardized protocol for conducting legitimate vehicle auctions, contracts, and legitimate deals, in line with the provisions of extant laws.

“Specifically, let it be clear that the IGP as an individual doesn’t approve or sell property, especially cars, on public auctions.

“Every auction must follow due process as enshrined in the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.

“It, therefore, is imperative for all residents to exercise caution and refrain from parting with their funds in response to such unauthorized solicitations.

“We urge everyone to independently verify any information related to police activities, particularly vehicle auctions, through official communication channels.

“The NPF verified platforms include the official email address at [email protected], @PoliceNG on social media platforms.

“By remaining vigilant and consulting verified sources, the public can thwart potential scams and protect their financial well-being.”