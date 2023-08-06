Between Kanayo O. Kanayo and his followers on Instagram

By Sylvester Kwentua, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

It was an interesting and hilarious exchange on Instagram recently between veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo and his followers, as they ‘tried to solve’ the mystery behind why Nigerian men show more affection towards women from other countries, than women from their own country.

On Thursday morning, Kanayo set up the tone of the discussion, with a conscience-searching post.

“Why are Nigerian men more affectionate towards foreign women?” Was Kanayo’s poser.

One can be sure Kanayo would have been amused at the responses he got, as his followers, mostly Nigerians, descended on his comment section with hilarious responses not relating to the question he asked, but capable of making one laugh out loud.

Most of them didn’t forget to tease Kanayo over the character he has acted in most of his movies.

Here are some of the funny responses he got.

@veeqtoh wrote: “Mentor sir, it is because the local women see a problem with men that make sacrifices, while the foreign women don’t. And these days, Nigerian men are ready to make sacrifices..”

“Grandmaster, I am ready to sacrifice my boyfriend. Make e nor first me locate u oo, cos e go use me, 2 sec. I no trust dat guy rara.” @cute_chidinma joked.

“Good morning sir, I am ready to make my sacrifice, how many of my friends should I bring?” @bardvictoria teased.