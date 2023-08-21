Best Betting Apps in Nigeria for 2023

Some of the top betting apps available in Nigeria are 1XBet, Bet9ja, and Betano. Among them, 1XBet ranks as the best and most preferred for its competitive odds, large selection of games and betting markets, live streaming, massive welcome bonus, and more.

Top 6 Sports Betting Apps: Nigeria 2023

These betting apps offer the best betting experience for players across Nigeria, and each app stands out in different categories.

How We Selected The Top 6 Best Betting Apps

Below are some of the top criteria we used in selecting the best betting apps for you:

Good Odds

The slightest difference in odds can make a difference in what you stand to win, especially for multi-bets. So competitive odds are among the basic criteria for any good betting app.

Games and Betting Markets Variety

To us, the best betting apps must have a wide range of sports betting games and markets, and we ensured to pick the best ones.

Useful features

Extra features boost the overall betting experience on a bookmaker’s platform. We’re talking about features like live streaming, cashout option, and others like the bet builder. All top betting sites must have one or more of these useful features.

Decent Bonuses

Punters are always looking for ways to maximize the value of their money, and bonuses are one way to achieve that. But instead of just any regular offer, the best betting sites provide impressive welcome offers and bonuses for sports & casino games, while keeping the requirements straightforward and minimal.

1. 1XBet – Best For Sports Betting

Topping our list of best betting apps in Nigeria is the 1xBet app. This bookmaker slightly edges over the rest with its competitive odds, extensive sports coverage with over 2000 daily events, and one of the largest games and betting market selections including a couple of unique markets. To top it off, there’s a massive 300% sports betting welcome bonus and more to claim, making 1XBet stand out among sport betting apps.

Largest sports coverage

1XBet comes with outstanding sports coverage and live streaming accompanied by an impressive list of betting markets that come together to make it the best sports betting app on this list.

How to install the 1Xbet app on iOS and Android

For Android:

Visit 1XBet.com and click the betting apps download link icon at the top left corner of the website.

Next, select the “download for Android” option to download the APK file.

Now open the downloaded file and install the 1XBet app.

Note: The 1XBet app is currently not available on Google Play Store.

For iOS:

Visit the Apple app store and search for the 1XBet app.

Click the “Install Button”.

Once the 1XBet app installation is complete, you can start betting.



2. Bet9ja – Best Experience For Nigerians

Wonder why Bet9ja is the most popular bookmaker in Nigeria? Well, not only is it among the first bookmakers in Nigeria, but it also ticks many boxes at once. Besides its reputation, the Bet9ja app boasts of an impressive catalogue of sports games, betting markets, extensive live streaming coverage, competitive odds, payment options, and quick transaction times. Overall, it’s versatile for punters.

Versatility

Bet9ja’s versatility is because it caters to most punters’ needs with everything from impressive sports and casino gaming options, good live-match coverage, competitive odds, and a convenient payment process, especially for Nigerians.

How to install the Bet9ja app on iOS and Android

Bet9ja had an app in the past, but at the moment, the app isn’t available for download on both iOS and Android. But all mobile users the website without any hassle.

3. Betano – Best Betting Features

If it’s betting features, no one beats the Betano app. They’ve got the Bet Builder, Cashout, and finally, the long-awaited Live Streaming. But Betano goes one step further with its Bet Mentor feature that automatically suggests bets and creates a bet slip for you. Cool features aside, Betano supports over 30 sports, giving you lots of gaming options.

Rich Features

With multiple betting features, Betano aims to turbo-charge the sports betting experience with a unique feature like the Bet Mentor alongside others like the Bet Builder, Cashout, and Live Streaming.

How to install the Betano app on iOS and Android

For Android:

Go to the Google play store and search for the Betano app.

Click the “Install Button”.

Once installation is done, you can start betting.

For iOS:

Go to the Apple app store and search for Betano.

Click the “Install Button”.

Once it’s done, you’re good to go.

Alternatively, you may use the betting apps download section at the bottom right corner of the website to find the iOS and Android apps.

4. Paripesa – Best For Bonuses

Peripesa lacks a few fan-favorite features but makes up for it in bonuses and games. Besides the dozen bonus offers available, the Paripesa app has a promo code store where you can get new and exclusive promo codes using bonus points. The best part is you can use these bonuses on large selections of sports, e-sports, casino games, and betting markets. The average football match has over 1,000 options to bet on, plus they have some interesting betting markets.

Nice Bonus Offers

Paripesa packs an appealing line-up of bonus offers that makes the app’s sports betting experience worthwhile. This includes a generous welcome bonus and plenty more offers for both new and existing customers.

How to install the Paripesa app on iOS and Android

For Android:

Visit Paripesa.ng and follow the betting apps download icon at the top left corner of the website.

Next, select the “download for Android” option to download the APK file.

Now open the file and install the Paripesa app.

For iOS:

Visit the Apple app store and search for Paripesa.

Click the “Install Button”.

Once the Peripesa app installation is complete, you can start betting.

You can find the link in the betting apps downloads section on the Peripesa website.

5. Betking – Best Sports Betting Alternative

If there’s another bookie who can challenge for the crown, it has to be the BetKing App. They only started operations in Nigeria in 2018, but the bookmaker has gathered a huge customer base due to its competitive odds and wide range of betting markets, especially for football. They’ve been improving ever since they started, and now, there’s a casino section, but they still lack live streaming features.

Competitive Odds

Even without some desired features, Betking won the hearts of many punters by offering very competitive odds across multiple sports categories, making it among the best after just a few years of arriving.

How to install the Betking app on iOS and Android

For now, Betking lacks a dedicated betting app for Android and iOS, but the website still provides the full experience on all mobile devices.

6. Betway – Best For Beginners

It’s the last on our list of betting apps, but the Betway app is not the least. For beginners especially, Betway is everything you’d want in a betting app. From its low minimum deposits/withdrawals, simple registration process, daily bonuses, and good odds, to lots of gaming options, everything about the Betway app is geared towards a good betting experience.

Easy To Use

Thanks to Betway’s simplicity and ease of use, it remains a fan-favourite in Nigeria even after many years. The bookie makes registration simple and the betting process easier by lowering the amount needed to play (with withdrawals as low as 100 NGN).

How to install the Betway app on iOS and Android

For Android:

Visit Betway.com, scroll to the bottom, and check for the betting apps download section.

Click on the Android icon to download the Betway APK.

Once downloaded, Install the Betway APK to finish the process.

For iOS:

Visit the Apple app store and search for Betway.

Click the “Install Button”.

Once the Betway app installation is complete, you can start betting.

How To Choose The Best Betting Apps

Before you select a betting app, consider the following factors to help you choose the best platforms available:

Betting experience. We calculate the betting experience by the convenience of betting on the platform. This includes having competitive odds, plenty of gaming options, good bonuses, payment methods, and transaction times.

We calculate the betting experience by the convenience of betting on the platform. This includes having competitive odds, plenty of gaming options, good bonuses, payment methods, and transaction times. Betting features. No matter the betting app you choose, you’d still want access to good betting features like the bet builder, cash out, odds boost, cut one, live streaming, etc.

No matter the betting app you choose, you’d still want access to good betting features like the bet builder, cash out, odds boost, cut one, live streaming, etc. Full Functionality. Ideally, a good betting app should have all the functionality of the main website. It’s stressful to have to leave the app and visit the website just to carry out a function.

Ideally, a good betting app should have all the functionality of the main website. It’s stressful to have to leave the app and visit the website just to carry out a function. Good performance. Cramming all the website features on mobile devices can reduce performance and slow it down. So to maintain a stable betting experience, only go for online betting apps with quick performance and seamless transitions on mobile.

Cramming all the website features on mobile devices can reduce performance and slow it down. So to maintain a stable betting experience, only go for online betting apps with quick performance and seamless transitions on mobile. Easy Navigation. Since it’s a mobile app, some website parts are hidden to suit a smaller screen. But the best betting apps will have clear navigation and a good user experience interface to help you find your way around.

The top sport betting apps for football include:

1XBet. Among other football betting apps, 1XBet is the clear winner. It has one of the largest football selections in both games and betting markets, plus extensive live-streaming coverage.

Among other football betting apps, 1XBet is the clear winner. It has one of the largest football selections in both games and betting markets, plus extensive live-streaming coverage. Bet9ja. With lots of football games, live streaming, and ease of use, the Bet9ja app is another ideal football betting app.

With lots of football games, live streaming, and ease of use, the Bet9ja app is another ideal football betting app. Betking. This bookie stands out specifically for its competitive odds and betting markets, making it quite popular amongst football bettors.

Top basketball betting Apps

The best online betting apps for basketball include:

Bet9ja. In terms of basketball coverage, the bet9ja app is among the best. Plus they have competitive odds and live basketball streaming.

In terms of basketball coverage, the bet9ja app is among the best. Plus they have competitive odds and live basketball streaming. 1XBet. Once more, 1XBet is here due to its large basketball gaming catalog, wide coverage, and massive sports bonuses you can use on basketball games.

Once more, 1XBet is here due to its large basketball gaming catalog, wide coverage, and massive sports bonuses you can use on basketball games. Paripesa. The Peripesa app is also suitable for basketball betting. The gaming coverage is decent, there’s betting market variety, and quality bonuses to boost your betting experience.

Our awards for the best betting Apps in Nigeria

Best Features – Betano

The Betano app is feature-rich and surpasses the others in this category. You get the Bet Builder, Live Streaming, Cashout, and also a unique Bet Mentor feature that can automatically suggest bets based on your stake and how much you want to win.

Best Welcome Offer – 1XBet

There’s a lot to like about the 1XBet app, but it’s their 300% welcome bonus offer that’ll attract many punters. New players can claim up to 145,600 NGN in total bonuses. And players only need a minimum deposit of 400 NGN to qualify.

Best Live Streaming – Bet9ja

The Bet9ja app offers extensive sports coverage but may also have the best live-streaming coverage compared to the other bookmakers.

Best Betting Apps FAQs

What is the best betting app to use?

It’s tough to pick the best betting apps to use as they each have different features and areas where they stand out. However, the best betting app on our list is 1XBet because of its competitive odds, large sports and gaming collections, features, and generous bonus offers.

Which betting app gives you the most money in bonuses?

With 300% in bonus and up to 145,600 NGN in total, 1XBet offers the most money in welcome bonuses.

Which betting app has the fastest withdrawal?

Although the bet9ja app only allows bank withdrawals, it still has one of the fastest withdrawals for Nigerians compared to other betting apps.

What is the easiest to use betting app?

Betway app may be the easiest to use with its simple design, easy navigation, plus the platform’s low minimum deposit/withdrawals and signup requirements.

Is 1xBet the best betting app?

The best betting app for you depends on your preferences, but still, 1XBet is among the best betting apps in Nigeria.

Best Betting Apps: Final Thoughts

With top betting apps like 1XBet, Bet9ja, and Betano, you’ll definitely find the right place to bet. Any one of the best betting apps listed here provides a good betting experience because we picked them based on what they offer to punters.