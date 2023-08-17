Bernardo Silva set to sign new Man City deal 

Bernardo Silva is set to sign a new deal at Manchester City to end another summer of speculation over his future.

With just two years left on his current contract and once again being open to a new challenge, the player has been available on the market this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Silva, just as they did last year.

City Manager, Pep Guardiola has always maintained that a player can leave if he no longer wants to be at the club.

But, the club took stock of the market this summer to make sure they weren’t going to end up short-changed for a Treble winner in a summer, where plenty of clubs are spending big.